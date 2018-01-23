5 Member Delegation from Taiwan to visit SVG in February

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China (Taiwan) – David Tawei Lee along with his spouse, Mrs. Lin Chih Lee will lead a 5 member delegation to SVG during the period February 1st – 2nd, 2018.

The delegation is scheduled to arrive in country on Thursday February 1st, 2018.

This country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce and Deputy Director of Foreign Policy Research – Doris Charles are expected to meet the delegation upon arrival at the Argyle International Airport.

In addition, there will a ceremony for the signing of two Bilateral Projects at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conference room from approximately 3:00 p.m. on Thursday February 1st.