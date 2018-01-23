Former Fashion Model to Spend Another Week at Mental Health Institution

Former fashion model Yugge Farrell will have to undergo another week of observation at the Mental Health Institution.

At the Magistrate’s court in Kingstown on Monday, Senior Magistrate Ricky Burnette, ordered the one week extension of the 22-year old Ottley Hall resident’s stay at the mental health institution, until another court hearing on Monday 29th January 2018.

Monday’s hearing follows a ruling made by Magistrate Bertie Pompey on Friday 5th January, in which Farrell was charged with using “abusive language” against Senior Counsel Karen Duncan-Gonsalves, who is also the wife of Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves. The former fashion model was originally sent to the mental health institution for a 2 week observation.

We get more on this developing story in this report from SVG-TV’s Sheron Garraway: