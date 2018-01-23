Friday Elected Vice Chair of Caribbean Democrat Union

Leader of the Opposition and President of the New Democratic Party Dr. Godwin Friday was elected as Vice Chair for Policy and External Affairs on the Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU) Board for 2018.

Dr. Friday was elected at the Annual General Meeting of the CDU which took place in Miami over the weekend. The other elected members of the board include: Chairman: St.Lucia’s Prime Minister- Allen Chastanet, Vice Chair for Women and Minorities: Honorable Palmavon Webster of Anguilla; Vice Chair for Organizational Support- Honorable. Patrick Faber of Belize; Treasurer-Honorable Pearnel Charles Jr of Jamaica And Secretary General/Public Relations Officer: Nick Francis also of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to reports from member parties of the CDU, the gathering adopted a framework for greater cooperation, and they signed a declaration affirming the values and principles of the union.

Member parties of the CDU also developed a work plan for 2018 which included increasing participation of women and youth, policy development, strengthening party structures and capacity building.