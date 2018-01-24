PM Expresses Confidence in Care being administered at the Mental Health Institution

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has expressed confidence in the healthcare being administered at the Mental Health Institution.

His comments on Star FM on Tuesday, was in reference to statements made by lawyer and opposition senator Kay Bacchus-Baptiste and opposition member of parliament Daniel Cummings that unsuitable care is being administered to former fashion model Yugge Farrell.

PM Gonsalves described the allegations made by the opposition members as salacious and irresponsible. He is of the view that the opposition is using the Yugge Farrell case to score political points and described this as “disgusting”.

PM Gonsalves who is also minister of legal affairs, pointed out that as a patient at the mental health facility, it is only normal for Farrell or anyone to be given medication, if it was necessary.

PM Gonsalves lambasted the opposition for trying to discredit the qualifications of the current psychiatrist at the mental health facility.