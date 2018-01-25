Ministry of Agriculture holds Breadfruit Exhibition

The Ministry of Agriculture on Tuesday held an exhibition at Massy store in Kingstown, to celebrate the 225 year that the breadfruit plant to the country by Captain Bligh.

Speaking at the exhibition was Agriculture Assistant – Michael Gloster who said the breadfruit is a versatile food, which can produce several other products.

Gloster said the objective of Tuesday’s exhibition was to create a greater awareness of the use of the breadfruit among Vincentians.

The agriculture officer used the opportunity to call for more investment and attention to be paid to breadfruit which he said will aid in developing its currency earning potential.

Also speaking at the exhibition was Kari Dasilva – proprietor of Treats by Kari who encouraged all to make use of the products made by breadfruit.