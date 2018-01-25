Mother of Former Fashion Model Expresses Concern over Daughter being Medicated

Gailene Farrell, the mother of former fashion model Yugge Farrell, has also expressed strong concern over the medication being given to her 22-year old daughter.

The mother who was interviewed by I-Witness News said that her daughter informed her that she had indeed taken medication after being committed to the Mental Health Institution.

When asked why she was absent from court on Monday, the concerned mother said she was informed that her daughter was unfit to attend court and would therefore not be present for Monday’s hearing.

