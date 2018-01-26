Birthday Celebration For Redemption Sharpes Youngster Ends Tragically

The celebration of a young man’s life turned to mourning in the Redemption Sharpes community as SVG records its first murder for 2018.

22 year old Jabarry Charles was fatally shot at his birthday lime last night while several of his friends sustained gunshot injuries.

According to the police at around 8:56pm Wednesday night masked gunmen approached the pavilion in the Redemption Sharpes area where the deceased and his friends were liming and opened fire on them.

The deceased was struck in his neck and shoulder. He was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Four other men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

The police are seeking the assistance of the public in assisting with their investigation into the matter.