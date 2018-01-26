National Council of Women Paying Close Attention to Yugge Farrell Case

The National Council of Women (NCW) has given the assurance to the family of Yugge Farrell that the eyes of the organisation is on the case and that a call will be made for women’s groups across the Caribbean to stand in solidarity.

A statement issued by president Beverley Richards states that the NCW wants to ensure that every citizen regardless of gender, race, or class is permitted the space for justice and that the unfolding events around the Yugge Farrell matter shines light on certain legal, moral, social and mental issues affecting the nation.

Richards in the statement said the council continues to gather the facts before it makes any official statement noting that as a responsible organization it has been to date discrete in its duty to speak on the matter involving Farrell, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves and his wife Karen Duncan-Gonsalves.

The NCW president further stated that the organisation remains steadfast in its quest to see the removal of all forms of discrimination against women, whether educational, legal, economical, social or otherwise, so as to ensure that their status and welfare are promoted and protected, and that they are able to be fully involved in the development of self, family and the nation.