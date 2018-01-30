New Montrose Fire Claims Life of Infant

Police here are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire which occurred at a dwelling house at upper New Montrose on Friday night claiming the life of an infant.

The police say the ground floor of the 15×30 dwelling house which was occupied by Tamara Lavia, a 28 year domestic of the same address and her four young children ages 7, 3, 1, and 7 months.

According to the police, the information received is that the four (4) young children were left alone at home in a bedroom with a single candle burning on a chest of drawers, while their mother went to Heritage Square, a popular night spot in Kingstown.

The police say based on the hypothesis from the Fire Department, the lighted candle started a fire about 10:15 pm in the bedroom where the children were. The Fire Department was able to contain the fire on arrival at the scene and expressed appreciation to the persons who used buckets of water to try and contain the fire prior to their arrival.

The eldest child who is 7 years old reportedly ran out of the house to seek help and escaped unhurt. However her 3 and 1 year old siblings received light burns about their bodies while the 7 month old baby sustained ninety percent (90) burns about his body. He succumbed to his injuries at 4:10 am at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Saturday morning.

The Police on Sunday January 28th at about 6:30pm arrested and charged Tamara Lavia, for Abandoning her one year old daughter, she being a child under the age of 2 years, and for Abandoning her 7 month old son, he being a child under the age of 2 years.

Lavia appeared before the Serious Offences court on Monday to answer to these charges. She was remanded in custody until her next court appearance.