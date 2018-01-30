Police Investigating Gruesome Death of Omar Millington

The Police here are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Omar Millington, a 32 year old formerly of Glen but was residing in Lowmans Hill up to the time of his death.

Millington’s body was discovered at 6:30 am on Saturday January 27th at Sion Hill Beach lying face down, with chop wounds about his body, a rope around his neck and his feet and groin area partially burnt.

The body was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer and transported to the Kingstown mortuary where a post mortem will be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.