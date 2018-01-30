Police Investigating Omnibus Accident that Left 14 Passengers Injured

Police here are investigating a motor vehicular accident which occurred on the Buccament Bay Public Road at 5:40 pm on Friday January 26th.

On the date in question, the police say a purple Toyota Omnibus, registration number H2592, owned by Ricky Coombs of Barrouallie/Anguilla and driven Osbourne Barbour of Barrouallie ran off the Buccament Bay Public Road and struck a house belonging to Joseph Gordon causing the omnibus to overturn onto its roof in the said yard.

Thirteen (13) out of the fourteen (14) passengers on board the omnibus at the time received minor injuries and were treated at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) and were later discharged. However, Kelita Alexander, a 53 year old domestic of Barrouallie, the fourteenth (14th) passenger is currently warded at the Female Surgical Ward at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

The driver reported that while driving he heard a loud explosion from the vehicle’s left tire and as a result, he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle was extensively damaged.