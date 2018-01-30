SVGHRA Believes Yugge Farrell’s Fundamental Rights and Freedoms Were Infringed

The SVG Human Rights Association in a press release said it is of the view that the fundamental rights and freedom of the former fashion model- Yugge Farrell were infringed and continue so to be.

In the release dated Saturday January 27th , the association, made reference to Farrell’s first court appearance on Friday January 5th after being charged with the offence of using abusive language, which later saw the Prosecution making an application for the Magistrate to commit Farrell to the Mental Health and Rehabilitation Centre for observation.

Noting that it is cognizant that either party can make such an application, the human rights association said its concern however, is what transpired in the courtroom to warrant such, as there was no evidence provided as far as the association is aware, that would have warranted such an application.

The human rights association further outlined that on Monday 22nd, some of their members present at Farrell’s 2nd hearing, observed that the accused appeared as someone who was in an altered state, which was later confirmed after Farrell’s Counsel informed the court that she was being given medication.

The association questioned the validity of the observation report and the treatment administered to Farrell.

Pointing out that Justice must be done and also seen to be done, the human rights association further called on Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves to immediately desist from using the media as a means of trying the ongoing matter in a public forum.