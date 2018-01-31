RSVG Police Apprehend Suspect Behind Spate of Burglaries in Calliaqua

On Wednesday 31st January 2018 Calliaqua Police responded to a report, that approximately 5:45 am one of the guest houses at Beachcombers was being burglarized.

Raphael Robinson, 40 years unemployed of Prospect, commonly known as “King Kong”, was the prime suspect and was shot in his upper left leg by the Security Officer who was on duty at the time. He is currently a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

According to information, Raphael was discovered with a bag containing a Mask, black clothing and other items. He is believed to be responsible for a series of Burglaries taking place in the Calliaqua district. Raphael Robinson is a well known offender who was recently released from Her Majesties Prison.