TB & HIV Case Based Surveillance System Launches Here

A call has been made for policy makers as well as health care professionals to make the fight against HIV a personal one.

This call came from Mildred Fakoya (Fa-Coy-ah) as she spoke at the launch of the case based surveillance system for HIV and Tuberculosis at the Beachcombers Hotel conference room on Monday attended by Several stakeholders from across the health care sector here.

Giving the keynote address was OECS HIV/ TB coordinator Dr Cleophas d’Auvergne (D-Ah-vo-nee) who said the surveillance system brings with it tremendous benefit to the participating countries which includes the ability to collect mass data efficiently allowing for the necessary policy decisions to be made.

The OECS HIV/ TB coordinator said the system also allows for a greater collaboration and corporation with private and public sector entities which goes well for patient care and treatment.

Also giving remarks was Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Cuthbert Knights who expressed gratitude for the opportunity provided for SVG to pilot the project which he believes will have a positive impact on the healthcare system as a whole.