Police here are investigating a vehicular accident which occurred on Wednesday in the North Windward area leaving one man dead and several persons with injuries.

According to information received, a truck carrying arrowroot to the factory in Owia went over a steep embankment and plunged several feet below landing on rocks above the sea area.

The driver of the truck Amos Gaymes of Sandy Bay died on the spot.

Here’s some pictures from the scene of the accident on Wednesday.