2018 Budget Builds on 10 Point Focus Plan of 2017 Budget, Says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves said the 2018 budget builds upon the plans and policies which were outlined in the 10 Point Focus Plan of the 2017 budget.

Delivering his first budget address since being appointed Finance Minister, Gonsalves thanked his predecessor Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The newly appointed Finance Minister highlighted a number of developmental projects which have enhanced the country over the 17 years that the ULP has been in office.

Deeming the economic growth figures forecasted by international agencies such the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Economic Outlook to be somewhat conservative, Minister Gonsalves added said gives tremendous cause for optimism.