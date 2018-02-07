No Confidence Motion Amendment Routine Practice, Says Parnel Campbell

Proposing an amendment to the opposition’s no confidence motion is a routine practice.

That’s the view of Queen’s Counsel Parnel Campbell as he spoke on the recent constitutional row in parliament over the no confidence motion put forward by the opposition and the government’s move to amend the motion.

Campbell said the counter motion is a common technique used by governments faced with a motion of no confidence.

Campbell took the opportunity to highlight the practical similarities of the budget and estimates debate to that of a debate of confidence or no confidence in the government

Campbell added that bringing a no confidence motion during the estimates debate serves to duplicate the attacks on the government.