Parents Encouraged To Get Their Children Involved In The Performing Arts

Parents here are being encouraged to ensure that their children as well as the schools they attend take part in the performing arts.

The advice comes from the coordinator of the Primary Schools Performing Arts Festival Martin Quashie as he spoke at the opening of the festival at the Kingstown Preparatory School on Tuesday.

Quashie said whilst academics is important to the development of a child, activities such as sports and the performing arts are equally important.

Quashie added that the performing arts festival is all about the children and praised the schools which participate annually.

Principal of the Kingstown Preparatory School Susan Abraham said the festival presents opportunities for students to become well rounded individuals.