Tax reduction measures along with the implementation of a climate resilience levy were a few of the highlights in the 2018 budget presentation delivered in parliament on Monday afternoon by new Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves.

The finance minister spoke for some 3 hours and yet again there was a no show by members of the opposition who staged a walkout just before the minister began his presentation.

