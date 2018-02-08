NDP of the view SVG is under Grave Jeopardy under Ruling ULP Government

The opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) is of the view that this country is under “grave jeopardy” and the rights of Vincentians are being taken for granted.

At a media conference on Wednesday, opposition leader Dr. Godwin Friday expressed dissatisfaction with what transpired in parliament on January 29th, 2018, when their motion of no confidence was prevented from being heard by an amendment put forward by the government.

According to the opposition leader since their motion of no confidence cannot be heard they decided after much consideration not to take part in the budget debate.

Dr. Friday said he wrote a letter to the speaker of the house, Jomo Thomas expressing their dissatisfaction with what transpired, noting that it was a violation of the constitution.

The opposition leader said their decision to stay away from parliament for the budget presentation and debate is not about “delinquency” but a strategic move to gain attention locally, regionally and internationally of what is taking place in the country. He noted that if they have to be penalized by docking their pay, they are ready for such consequence in order to protect the country’s constitution.

Also calling for the matter of the “no confidence motion” to be resolved before the operations of parliament could go back to normal, is chairperson of the New Democratic Party (NDP) and MP for West Kingstown Daniel Cummings.

The MP for West Kingstown described the maneuverings of the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP) administration as a tragedy which must be corrected.

Cummings believes that the rights of Vincentians are being slighted by the ULP administration.