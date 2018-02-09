Preparations Are Being Finalized For The Opening Of The Modern Medical Complex In Georgetown Says Health Minister

Final preparations are said to be taking place for the opening of the Modern Medical Complex in Georgetown.

That’s according to a statement issued on Thursday by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

This Complex was built and equipped at a reported cost of about $22 million and would according to the ministry be a significant addition to the healthcare service provided in the country.

The ministry said the project was financed principally by the NIS (which contributed roughly $11 million) and the Central Government. The Republic of Cuba donated human and technical resources for the construction phase of the project and also made material donations of medical equipment.

Cuba is also expected to provide a number of healthcare specialists and other personnel to work alongside local professionals to start up operations at the medical complex. the Republic of China on Taiwan has also given support to the complex, the ministry said so far it has donated $1.5 million worth of medical equipment.

The Complex is expected to be the first public facility here in SVG to do hemo-dialysis which will be of benefit to kidney patients. The ministry said, in 2015 and 2016, a total of 53 persons here died as a result of kidney disease.

The functioning of the Modern Medical Complex according to the Ministry of Health will be integrated with the functioning of the nearby SMART Hospital in Georgetown.