SVG Can Now Boast of Having Best Marijuana Around

At 25.5 percent THC content, SVG can boast of having the best marijuana plant around.

The revelation was made by Frederick Nesbitt, a lead consultant who tested various samples of marijuana from across SVG, finding favorable results.

The first scientific testing is all part of the government’s plan to established a medical marijuana industry here in SVG.

Speaking prior to the testing was Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves who said the testing allows SVG to learn more about the local marijuana plant and to create an industry based on science.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar made it clear that the local farmers are the ones who will be directly involved in the medical marijuana industry to be established here, adding that it will create benefits for all.