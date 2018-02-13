Man Arrested on Poor Relief Fraud Charges

Police have arrested and charged Derville Thomas, a 42 year old unemployed of Biabou for using false instruments in the names of a number of persons from Owia, some of whom are deceased with the intention to induce Learie Johnson-Boyea, retired clerk of Lowmans Windward to accept them as genuine and by reason of so accepting them to do an act to the prejudice to the government of SVG at Owia.

The incident is said to have occurred about 12:15 pm last Wednesday February 7th 2018 during the time public assistance payments were being made.

Thomas was expected appear before the serious offences court today to be arraigned.