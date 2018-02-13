NDP ‘Walk-Outs’ a Lack of Strategy, According to PM

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is of the view that the opposition New Democratic Party is lacking strategy, hence their continuous “walk-outs” of parliament.

Speaking on Boom FM recently, PM Gonsalves said that it is laughable that the opposition is hosting their own budget.

He noted the ministers of government did not need to make presentations, because Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves gave a synopsis of their presentations.

According to Dr. Gonsalves the opposition needs to be more sharper in their counteractions.

The Prime Minister further stated that the opposition is operating as if they are playing at an apprentice test match and not at a professional level.

In reference to planned protests in several parts of the diaspora, PM Gonsalves said he is not bothered by these actions.

The Prime Minister claims those who are protesting are jaded persons who want the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) to be in office.