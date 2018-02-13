Police Investigating Shooting Death in Richland Park

Investigations are currently ongoing here into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of Romel Diamond, a 25 year old unemployed of Glenside Mesopotamia, which occurred in the wee hours of Sunday morning

Diamond’s Body was discovered in close proximity to the Richland Park Playing Field with multiple gunshot wounds about his body. He was later pronounced dead by the District Medical Officer and was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Mortuary, where a postmortem examination is expected to be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

The Police are asking anyone with information that would assist in the investigation of this incident, to Contact the officer in charge South Central Division, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) or any Police Station in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.