CW Prescod Primary Implementing Strategies to Improve Literacy and Numeracy Levels of Students

The CW Prescod Primary School is implementing various strategies to improve the level of literacy and numeracy among its students.

That’s according to Principal Suzette King as she spoke with our news team on Monday as the school launched activities to commemorate literacy week and the second phase of the dad day in school program.

Highlighting the purpose of the week of activities which concludes on Friday, King said it is part of the institution’s thrust in improving the reading and writing skills of students adding that the school is part of the child friendly school initiative which has a positive impact on the students.

Highlighting the activities for the week which include a reading emphasis day, a love friendship and literacy day as well as a spelling b competition was the Literacy Week Coordinator Ann Gordon who said the activities will culminate on Friday with a character and poetry day and expressed confidence that the activities will have a positive impact on the student population.