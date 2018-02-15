Argyle International Airport Marks its First Year of Operation

As the Argyle International Airport marked its first year of operation on Wednesday February 14th 2018, Chief Executive Officer Hadley Bourne said the air facility is on the cutting edge of technology in comparison to other international airports in neighboring islands.

Bourne stated that the AIA has allowed a wide range of aircraft previously unable to land here in SVG to do so, adding that cutting edge technology was involved in the construction of the facility.

Meanwhile some of the staff working at the Air Traffic Control tower say their experience at the Argyle International Airport has been an excellent one thus far.

Chief Air Traffic Controller Layda Ollivierre said during the first year of operation there have been no major issues at the facility.

Ollivierre also expressed satisfaction with the fact that operations at the air facility have not been hampered by windy conditions.