RSVG Police Completes Training Course on Juvenile Justice Reform Issues

A number of police and prison officers here received certificates of participation after completing training on juvenile justice reform issues.

Hosted by the OECS Commission in collaboration with the Ministry of National Mobilization, the sensitization workshop commenced on Monday February 5th and culminated on Thursday 15th with a closing ceremony at the lecture hall at the Police Training School in old Montrose.

Nicketha Toney tells us more about last Thursday’s closing ceremony in this report.