Milton Cato Memorial Hospital Receives Donation of Medical Supplies

The Milton Cato Memorial Hospital was on Monday presented with another donation of medical supplies.

The supplies which include 21 stethoscopes were provided by the company (Stethohope) founded on October 10, 2016, by a young Jamaican born, Kenneth Jackson.

Medical student Zovel Hyre explained that the company (Stethohope) was founded from the unfortunate passing of the founder’s grandfather at the Spanish Town hospital in Jamaica.

According to Hyre who have facilitated other donations to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital as a medical student she is always happy to be part of such initiative.

Deputy Hospital Administration Williams thanked (Stethohope) for the donation which he said is timely.