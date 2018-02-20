More Opportunities Being Made Available For Students Here To Pursue Higher Certification In The French Language

More opportunities are being made available for students here to pursue higher certification in the french language.

The Alliance Francaise in collaboration with the Ministry of Education is hosting a four day training workshop as part of the introduction of the Delf French Examination for French Teachers at the St. Vincent Girls High School, St. Vincent Boys Grammar School and St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown.

The Delf Certificate recognizes officially the level in french of non-native french speakers for professional or personal prospects and also allows students to access french and french speaking universities and schools for further studies in any discipline.

The training is aimed at training teachers to the Delf examination content and certifying them in being official assessors and markers for the examination.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the training workshop was executive director of the Alliance Francaise Vanessa Demirciyan who said the Delf Certificate program will give students here the opportunity to gain an internationally recognized diploma in french studies which can open doors for them in other countries including Europe

The Alliance Francaise executive added that the program is intended to be available to students from form three and explained what can be expected at each level of the program

Education Officer responsible for Foreign Languages Darrel Williams said the program will be launched in three schools and expressed confidence in its success.