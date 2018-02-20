PM Gonsalves Resigns from ECCB Monetary Council, Camillo to take Place

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has resigned from the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

PM Gonsalves one of the longest serving members of the monetary council has paved the way for his son, new Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves to take over.

The Prime Minister’s departure was announced at the just concluded 90th meeting of the Monetary Council in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Gonsalves has been hailed for his contribution to the monetary council.

Chairman of the authority of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Prime Minister Allen Chastanet indicated that PM Gonsalves’ tenure was characterised by sagacious advice and astute strategizing that has helped to preserve the integrity and strength of the eastern Caribbean currency.

The ECCB serves as a central bank for Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, St. Kitts-Nevis, Montserrat and Anguilla.