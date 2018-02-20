Vincentians Encouraged to Not Accept Arrogant Silence from Persons in Leadership

Vincentians are being encouraged not to accept arrogant silence on important matters from persons in leadership positions.

Leader of the Democratic Republican Party (DRP) Anesia Baptiste gave this advise while serving as a panelist on Magic 103.7 Sunday Brunch Program discussing issues relating to ethics and leadership in SVG.

Speaking on the Yuggie Farrel saga, Baptiste said whilst the DRP fully supports integrity legislation which would assist in regulating a pubic official’s behavior, it cannot address moral activities such as marital infidelity and that Vincentians must not accept arrogant silence on these matters.

Speaking in relation to recent statements made by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves comparing the Finance Minister’s situation to that of a scenario in the Bible, Baptiste deemed such a statement as blasphemous noting that it shows a lack of ethical leadership on the part of the Prime Minister.

Baptist also spoke on a statement made by former Prime Minister Sir James Mitchell which she also believes shows a lack of ethical leadership.