Christian Council Releases Statement on Establishment of Medical Marijuana Industry

As the government considers the establishment of a medical marijuana industry here in SVG, the Christian Council facilitated a meeting with church leaders on the issue and they have formulated a response to the proposal.

In a joint press statement issued on Wednesday, the church leaders say while they accept that there may some benefits to having a medical marijuana industry they do not believe that they constitute sufficient arguments for the legalization of marijuana here in SVG and highlighted various concerns they have with the legalization of marijuana and a marijuana industry.

