Inland Revenue Department Controller Issues Call to Delinquent Tax Payers

A further call has been made for delinquent tax payers to get their taxes paid up and cleared.

Comptroller of the Inland Revenue Department (IRD) Kelvin Pompey said the department is now in a better position to take action against delinquent tax payers.

Pompey spoke of a number of reforms and education awareness initiatives being undertaken at his department which he said will aid in ensuring that persons are compliant.

With a 3 month tax amnesty currently in progress, Pompey took the opportunity to urge self employed individuals to ensure that they are in line with their tax payments as well.

The inland revenue comptroller further encouraged persons to file their personal income tax returns which is due by March 31st.

Outlining that only 29% of persons here are up to date with their property taxes, the inland revenue comptroller made a plea for these persons to clear up their outstanding taxes.

He noted that failure to keep up to date with the said tax can result in the seizure and sales of properties.