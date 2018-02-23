Police Investigating Shooting in Diamond

The police here are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred in Diamond on Tuesday evening about 11:10pm, involving Keyson Pompey, a 28 year old chauffeur of Calder.

According to reports, Pompey was shot in his right arm while driving in the vicinity of Diamond Woods, by some unknown person(s). The victim described that the assailant(s) hid in nearby bushes when they opened fire.

Pompey was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital by police and is currently receiving medical attention.

The police are asking anyone with information that would assist in the investigation of this incident, to contact the officer in charge of the South Central Division, the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) or any police station in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.