SVG Moves Down on 2017 Corruption Perceptions Index

St. Vincent and the Grenadines has moved down on the Corruption Perceptions Index 2017.

Even though it has been recognized that Latin America and the Caribbean have made great strides in fighting corruption, the corruption index for 2017 still shows that the region on a whole continues to score poorly on corruption.

SVG scored 58 for 2017 moving down a two percentage point from 60 in 2016.

A country’s score indicates the perceived level of public sector corruption on a scale of zero-highly corrupt to 100-very clean.

This year the index showed that more than two thirds of countries scored below 50.