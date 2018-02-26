Police Here Investigating Several Shooting Incidents Which Occurred Over The Weekend

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident which occurred in Ottley Hall about 9:37pm on Thursday 22nd of February 2018.

According to reports, Three (3) unknown assailants came out of bushes and opened fire on three (3) Ottley Hall men.

Carlos John, 48-years old Business man received gunshot injuries to his right shoulder, right leg and his mouth.

Ishan Adams, a 23-years, Labourer who received gunshot injuries to his left leg, abdomen and left hand and Jah-mia DeRoache, a 17 years labourer who received a gunshot injury to his right foot.

The three men were rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and are receiving medical attention.

James and DeRoache are reported to be in stable condition; Ishan Adams however is in serious condition.

Police are also investigating an attempted Burglary in Stubbs, which occurred about 9:05pm on the 22nd February.

According to reports two masked gunmen entered a shop owned by Connie Dickson and opened fire.

At the time of the incident, Connie Dickson and her brother Jamal Dickson were in the shop.

Connie took cover by ducking while Jamal ran from the shop and damaged his hip in the process.

Jamal Dickson is currently a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition.

The Police are asking anyone with information that would assist in the investigation of this incident, to Contact the officer in charge Criminal Investigations Department (CID), the Major Crimes Unit (M-CU) or any Police Station in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.