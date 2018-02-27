Police Investigating Another Omnibus Accident, This Time On The Leeward Side Of The Island

Several passengers including a number of school children on Monday received injuries about their bodies and had to be taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention after an omnibus they were traveling with veered off the road in the Rillan Hill area on the Leeward side of the island.

According to the Police the omnibus HP820 owned by Norville Abraham of Rillan Hill, driven by Andy Abraham was carrying approximately 20 plus passengers, mainly school children when the accident occurred.

The police say the injuries were not life threatening and that some of the persons were treated and discharged from the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

In recent times there have been several accidents here involving omnibuses.

