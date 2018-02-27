Vincentians Encouraged to Maintain Trees on Properties

Vincentians particularly property owners are being encouraged to maintain trees on their property as a means of protecting various species of wild life particularly birds.

The encouragement comes during a panel discussion on NBC Radio’s Views and Issues program on Sunday as officers of the forestry department continue with their public sensitization efforts.

Director of Forestry Fitzgerald Providence said the removal of trees across SVG has had a negative impact on the bird population and encouraged Vincentians to maintain their habitat.

Providence added that the removal of trees not only has a negative impact on the endemic species of birds but also allow for the creation of a habitat for negative bird species

Also speaking on the program was Senior Forestry Supervisor Cornelius Richards who stated that animals are not able to properly adapt to environmental changes adding that it is the responsibility of humans to support wild life.

