Un-Paid Workers Launch Protest Action on the Grenadine Island of Canouan

Reports are that demonstrators who are contractors and sub-contractors working at the Pink Sands Resort, have blocked the entrance to the resort with branches, stones, old vehicles and appliances among other things.

They are reportedly irate over non-payment of their salaries for three months.

Speaking with some of the workers, they claimed that they are frustrated that they cannot meet the need of their families especially on mainland St. Vincent.

SVG-TV News made a call to the Pink Sands Resort, to get a response from management, but as of news time, we were told that they will get back to us. SVG-TV News will bring more to you, as information comes to hand.

