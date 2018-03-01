Police Investigating Circumstances Surrounding Early Morning Fire in Calder

Police here are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fire that took place in Calder in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

According to the police, a 70 x 90 two bedroom timber, concrete and galvanize house owned by Lawrence Burke, a 54 year old farmer/mechanic, located in the vicinity of the Calder Primary School, caught fire around 1:18am on Tuesday.

The police say Burke was alerted by his neighbour, Genel Bailey, who saw fire coming from a bedroom of the house. The said bedroom, the roof and all its content were completely burnt. The fire was subsequently extinguished by the fire department with the aid of neighbours.

Loss and cause of fire according to the police are not yet known.

