Exciting Times Ahead For SVG’s Tourism Product Says Finance And Economic Planning Minister

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves says there are exciting times ahead for SVG’s tourism product.

Minister Gonsalves was speaking at an event held earlier this week to announce direct flights between the Argyle International Airport and JFK in New York using the service of Caribbean Airlines (CAL)

The Finance and Economic Planning Minister told the gathering that the government has been working with various stakeholders in the hotel industry including potential new operators of the Buccament Bay Resort as well as those looking to expand both in the Grenadines and on the mainland.

Minister Gonsalves added that stakeholders are excited about the possibilities the tourism industry holds given the positive numbers which were observed last year adding that these numbers have had a positive effect on the private sector.

The Finance Minister also took the opportunity to highlight opportunities which he said will open up in the yachting and cruise industry thanks to direct flights coming into SVG from New York and Canada.

