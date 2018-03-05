Police Investigating Another Homicide In Redemption Sharpes

The police here are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide, which occurred in Redemption Sharpes, on Friday, around 8:30am, involving Collrise Pompey also known as “Quinn”, a 25 year old laborer also of Redemption Sharpes.

According to reports, Pompey received a gunshot to the head, while he was in the company of three (3) other persons, at the “Low Profile” Shop, in the vicinity of the Redemption Sharpes playing field. The victim was shot by an unknown person. Pompey succumbed to his injury. A postmortem is expected to be carried out on the body of the deceased to ascertain the cause of death.

The police are asking anyone with information that would assist in this investigation of this incident, to contact the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Major Crimes Unit (MCU) at 1784-456-1810, or any police station in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

