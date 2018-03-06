CWSA Partners with Vinlec to roll out Sustainable Solid Waste Management System in the Grenadines

As of March 1st 2018, there has been a change in the procedure of solid waste management and bill delivery in the Grenadines due to an amendment of the Environmental Health Services Act.

To this end, the Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has partnered with the St. Vincent Electricity Services (Vinlec) to roll out a sustainable solid waste management solution system for the Grenadine islands.

On Monday, the two essential service providers held a joint media conference to build awareness on the ongoing project.

Pointing out that since 2007, residents in the Grenadines have been charged 10 dollars per month for solid waste collection and disposal, Solid Waste Manager at the CWSA Winsbert Quow said the new partnership will mainly serve as an enforcement mechanism to collect the monthly fee.

Deeming the project as an important venture CEO of the CWSA Garth Saunders thanked VINLEC for coming on board with the project.

In his remarks CEO of Vinlec Thornley Myers noted that the project forms part of Vinlec’s national responsibility and commended the CWSA for its efforts in ensuring the effective and efficient collection and disposal of solid waste in the Grenadines.

