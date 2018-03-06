Parents And Guardians Here Advised Against Taking “Hush Money”

The elimination of patriarchal attitudes and stereotypes as well as the education of the youth and their rights were some of the solutions put forward to end sexual exploitation and harassment against women and girls.

That was one of the solutions put forward by Lawyer, Activist and Opposition Senator Zita Barnwell at a recently held panel discussion hosted by the Public Service Union Women’s Committee .

Also giving remarks was member of Legal Ease SVG Inc, Ronnie Daniel who encouraged parents and guardians not to take hush money if their child has been abused, adding that SVG will become a more dangerous place if nothing changes.

Daniel added that the education system must also be used educate children on their rights.

