Vincentian Kenville Horne Receives “Commonwealth Points of Light” Award from the Queen

Vincentian Kenville Horne has been awarded the “Commonwealth Points of Light” award from Queen Elizabeth the Second.

He was recognized for his voluntary work in the community of Rose Hall, where Horne uses the sports of, Cricket and Football to help the youth avoid idleness and develop life learning skills.

The North Leeward resident said that he is overwhelmed and honored by the recognition, and that the award is a validation of the work he is doing with children in his community. The 24-year old said it gives him the impetus to continue helping more youths.

The Journalist at the Vincentian Newspaper, who was awarded the prestigious Queen’s Young Leader award in 2015, is encouraging young people to give back to their communities. He said that this can positively impact human lives and the overall national development.

The “Commonwealth Points of Light” award is given by the Queen, who is head of Commonwealth, to express gratitude to 53 inspirational volunteers across the Commonwealth nations.

UK High Commissioner in St. Vincent and the Grenadines Janet Douglas said, Horne is a shining example of what can be achieved through the commitment and dedication of volunteers around the Commonwealth.

Horne has dedicated the “Commonwealth Points of Light” award to some 300 youths that have been involved in the program and to those organizations, that continually support them.

