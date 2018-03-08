Elections Petitions Case A Waste of Time says Anthony Astaphan

Lawyer for the respondents Anthony Astaphan has described the ongoing election petitions case as a “waste of time”.

The senior counsel who was speaking on Boom FM recently, said that the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) is blaming others for their loss at the polls and that their battle in the courts will be futile.

Astaphan said the real winner in the case will be “the rule of law” as the courts is governed by it.

The opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) filed the petition case, alleging discrepancies in the 2015 general elections.

However in the ruling to inspect the ballot boxes, Justice Henry dismissed the case and deemed the inspection an “abuse of the court’s process.”

