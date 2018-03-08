NDP Will Work Hard to Develop all Constituencies in SVG says Prospective Candidate Israel Bruce

The prospective candidate for the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) at the next general election for South Central Windward, Israel Bruce says the party once elected into office will work hard for the development of all constituencies across SVG.

Bruce was speaking at a public meeting held in Lowmans Windward last Saturday night.

Before he addressed the gathering, Leader of the NDP Dr. Godwin Friday says he considered Bruce a hard worker and expressed confidence that he will be an excellent representative of the constituency.

Noting that most communities in the South Central Windward constituency relies heavily on agriculture for income, Dr. Friday criticized the ruling ULP administration’s approach to agriculture particularly in the area of finding markets for produce.

Giving the assurance that he will work to make south central windward a better community Bruce said if given the opportunity to represent the people of South Central Windward his focus will be on developing the constituency particularly in job creation.

