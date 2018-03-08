Police Investigating Sudden Death of Diamond Vendor, and Vermont Robbery

Police here are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of Zilva Charles, a 50 year old vendor of Diamond.

Reports are that between the hours of 12:00 a.m. And 2:30 p.m. On Tuesday March 6th, Charles died suddenly at her home at Diamond. Charles was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer Doctor Michael Goodluck.

The police said it was reported that no foul play was suspected. A postmortem examination is to be carried out on the body to determine the cause of death.

The police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding a robbery, which occurred at Vermont on Monday March 5th, involving Shane Ryan, a 21 year old storeroom clerk, of Vermont.

According to the police on Tuesday March 6th, Ryan reported against an unknown mask man, who being armed with a gun, robbed him of one gold Blu Energy X2 touch screen cellular phone, valued at EC $540.00 and EC $10.00 in cash.

