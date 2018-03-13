Concerns Raised over Safety of Canouan Jetty

A strong concern has been expressed by Community Activist Terry Bynoe, over the safety of the jetty at Grand Bay Beach in Canouan.

The port was demolished by the recent wave action and has to an extent, hampered the operations at the jetty on the southern grenadine island.

Speaking with SVG-TV News on the matter via a telephone interview, Bynoe said while some efforts have been made to relocate to the older jetty built by the Venezuelans, there are limitations that are hindering functionality.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the SVG Port Authority, Bishen John has given the assurance that he and his team are focused on ensuring that structural issues at Canouan port are rectified.

Speaking to SVG-TV News, John said that they are not only trying to get things done speedily, but have a duty to ensure that things are done safely to avoid hazard.

